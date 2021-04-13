Skip to Content
Vaccine
By
Published 2:04 pm

Yuma County ranks 9th in Arizona for vaccine rollout, according to YRMC

13 On Your Side's April Hettinger explains how a shift in demand is affecting the vaccine administration

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Vaccine availability in Yuma County has gone up 160% in the last month, but Yuma County still ranks 9th in Arizona for the percentage of people vaccinated mainly because the demand has shifted.

This is why the Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) is holding a seven day mass vaccination site.

It has been one month since the American Rescue Plan was put into place, but Yuma County is still falling short of vaccine administration as the hardest-hit county in Arizona for COVID-19.

Even though the county has been averaging 1,614 vaccines per day, the supply and demand are starting to equalize.

Before the act was passed, only 620 people were getting the shot on a daily average.

All that's left is those who want it but are having trouble finding time or a way to get there.

Which is why YRMC is encouraging everyone to register for this mass vaccine event.

Tonight at 6 p.m., 13 On Your Side's April Hettinger speaks with YRMC and the Arizona Public Health Association (AZPHA) about how the equalizing demand is affecting vaccine rollout in Yuma County.

Local Coronavirus / Top Stories / Yuma County / Yuma County Coronavirus
Author Profile Photo

April Hettinger

April was born and raised in San Diego where she loved the beach town and her two dogs, Lexi and Malibu. She decided to trade the beach for the snow and advanced her education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. After a short 3 ½ years, she earned bachelor’s degree in Communication Studies with minors in Journalism and Spanish but gained memories and friendships she will always remember.

She began her broadcast journalism career through NAZ Today, northern Arizona’s local news station, by covering breaking news, building relationships with the community, learning to produce a newscast and anchoring live. Although she will miss her snowy mountain town, she is excited to further her broadcast career and take on the heat in a great city like Yuma.

She is looking forward to floating down at the Colorado River, riding dirt bikes at the sand dunes, and most importantly, serving the community through local news.

You can send any story ideas her way by emailing april.hettinger@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content