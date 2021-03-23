Skip to Content
Vaccine
By
Published 9:14 pm

Desert Southwest expands vaccine rollout

CBS 13's April Hettinger dives into the effort from both Yuma and Imperial County

(KYMA, KECY) - Both Yuma and Imperial County are expanding vaccine efforts with the possibility of Astrazeneca vaccines on the way to Imperial County and Yuma County opening appointments to those over 16.

Locals are patiently waiting for the COVID-19 vaccine even as the variant becomes more prevalent. The Astrazeneca vaccine is in the works, but both counties are still getting doses of the approved immunizations.

"Imperial County has received 56,880 doses," explained Janette Angulo, director of the Imperial County Public Health Department. "Pending this week, 8,940 first doses and those include 3,900 doses of Johnson & Johnson. the rest are Pfizer and Moderna."

Imperial County is expecting about 5,000 second doses for all clinics in the county.

But once temperatures start to heat up, they will have to make adjustments to their clinics.

"For the past three months, we've been holding the travel pop-up clinics, curbside clinics, drive through clinics because our weather has permitted that," Angulo said. "Pretty soon, we're going to switch over to a fixed site."

Imperial County is already preparing for the Astrazeneca vaccine when it gets approved.

Jose Alejos, an El Centro resident who participated in the trial says the side effects compare to those of Pfizer or Moderna.

"With the first dose, I did have body aches that night when I got it and then a little bit the day after, but you know, just for a day," Alejos stated. "Other than a sore arm where I got the shot."

On the other side of the Colorado River, Gov. Doug Ducey announced monday that anyone over age 16 can start scheduling vaccine appointments this week.

Additionally, veterans of all ages in Yuma will be eligible.

The Southern Arizona Chapter of Veteran Affairs (VA) is hosting a Johnson & Johnson vaccine event at Arizona Western College (AWC) this Saturday. But, Kristina De Los Santos, site coordinator for the COVID vaccine with the VA, says their office will be the one to reach out to veterans that are opted into notifications on the site.

"It's critical that our veterans go to that site and opt in," De Los Santos explained. "We pull those names every single day and then reach out and get them scheduled."

400 veterans will be getting the vaccine this Saturday. Appointments are already full but they will contact veterans when there is more supply. 

Imperial County / Imperial County Coronavirus / Top Stories / Yuma County / Yuma County Coronavirus
Author Profile Photo

April Hettinger

April was born and raised in San Diego where she loved the beach town and her two dogs, Lexi and Malibu. She decided to trade the beach for the snow and advanced her education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. After a short 3 ½ years, she earned bachelor’s degree in Communication Studies with minors in Journalism and Spanish but gained memories and friendships she will always remember.

She began her broadcast journalism career through NAZ Today, northern Arizona’s local news station, by covering breaking news, building relationships with the community, learning to produce a newscast and anchoring live. Although she will miss her snowy mountain town, she is excited to further her broadcast career and take on the heat in a great city like Yuma.

She is looking forward to floating down at the Colorado River, riding dirt bikes at the sand dunes, and most importantly, serving the community through local news.

You can send any story ideas her way by emailing april.hettinger@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content