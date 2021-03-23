Desert Southwest expands vaccine rollout

Vaccine

CBS 13's April Hettinger dives into the effort from both Yuma and Imperial County

(KYMA, KECY) - Both Yuma and Imperial County are expanding vaccine efforts with the possibility of Astrazeneca vaccines on the way to Imperial County and Yuma County opening appointments to those over 16.

Locals are patiently waiting for the COVID-19 vaccine even as the variant becomes more prevalent. The Astrazeneca vaccine is in the works, but both counties are still getting doses of the approved immunizations.

"Imperial County has received 56,880 doses," explained Janette Angulo, director of the Imperial County Public Health Department. "Pending this week, 8,940 first doses and those include 3,900 doses of Johnson & Johnson. the rest are Pfizer and Moderna."

Imperial County is expecting about 5,000 second doses for all clinics in the county.

But once temperatures start to heat up, they will have to make adjustments to their clinics.

"For the past three months, we've been holding the travel pop-up clinics, curbside clinics, drive through clinics because our weather has permitted that," Angulo said. "Pretty soon, we're going to switch over to a fixed site."

Imperial County is already preparing for the Astrazeneca vaccine when it gets approved.

Jose Alejos, an El Centro resident who participated in the trial says the side effects compare to those of Pfizer or Moderna.

"With the first dose, I did have body aches that night when I got it and then a little bit the day after, but you know, just for a day," Alejos stated. "Other than a sore arm where I got the shot."

On the other side of the Colorado River, Gov. Doug Ducey announced monday that anyone over age 16 can start scheduling vaccine appointments this week.

Additionally, veterans of all ages in Yuma will be eligible.

The Southern Arizona Chapter of Veteran Affairs (VA) is hosting a Johnson & Johnson vaccine event at Arizona Western College (AWC) this Saturday. But, Kristina De Los Santos, site coordinator for the COVID vaccine with the VA, says their office will be the one to reach out to veterans that are opted into notifications on the site.

"It's critical that our veterans go to that site and opt in," De Los Santos explained. "We pull those names every single day and then reach out and get them scheduled."

400 veterans will be getting the vaccine this Saturday. Appointments are already full but they will contact veterans when there is more supply.