ICPHD: COVID vaccine on the way

Imperial County expecting nearly 11,000 COVID vaccines this week - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County continues to move in the right direction in the fight against COVID-19.

According to the Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, the county expects to receive 5,910 first doses and 4,940 second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

Imperial County Public Health Department Officer Dr. Stephen Munday says the ICPHD is still working on receiving the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Dr. Munday also explains that only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for individuals who are 16 and 17 years old.

Presently, the county has over 30 vaccination sites including medical facilities and pharmacies. The number of pop-up vaccination clinics is also increasing.

ICPHD Director Janette Angulo says that COVID numbers continue to fall in the county.

