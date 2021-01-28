Yuma Civic Center site vaccinates hundreds

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) kicked off its first round of vaccinations to the public Thursday morning at the Yuma Civic Center.

We're getting new details on just how badly locals want to get this vaccine.

A YRMC spokesperson confirming to 13 On Your Side, the call center received upwards of 139,000 calls in less than five hours.

“They [appointments] fill so quickly, it's exciting, but it's unfortunate because we could do so much more. If we just had the vaccines,” said Michelle Maples, a vaccine clinic worker.

The mass vaccination site got to work as the first 1,000 people came to finally receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine. Among them is Edward McDonald, a 20-year veteran of the United States Air Force, who has been waiting for his shot for couple of months.

“My main purpose is for my family and my extended family to let them know that hey, you know, for black people they're skeptical anyway about taking it. And it's my way of showing them that [they need to take it]. There's nothing wrong with it, do it because it's gonna save lives. It's gonna save your life,” the veteran said.

So far, Yuma County has not seen a vaccine site of this magnitude.

Michelle Maples and the rest of the team make sure they get every last drop out of the vial.

“We monitor every vial that we open, we save, we make sure that we get every amount of medication that's in there because most vials are dosed for 10, but most vials we're getting 11 doses out of them, maybe a little bit more,” Maples explained.

Both the hospital’s vaccination staff and the chief medical officer agree that the site could become even larger if more vaccines become available.

“Technically, if we need to do 2000 vaccines a day we can, every day of the week for the next two months. You know if we had enough vaccines, we can get 60,000 vaccines plus in our community over the next 60 days, and put an end to this pandemic in the Yuma community,” said Dr. Bharat Magu, chief medical officer for YRMC.

For anyone still hesitant about taking the vaccine McDonald shares his advice:

“You have almost 100% chance of getting it if you don't take the vaccine. And you got a better chance by taking the vaccine if not getting it so there's no comparison. You know, so I say you know to get it for not only your welfare but the community's welfare,” McDonald said.

The Civic Center clinic will remain operational as long as the hospital continues to receive more doses.