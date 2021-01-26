YRMC to provide coronavirus vaccines this week

Vaccine

Hospital to inoculate those eligible under Phase 1B

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) announced Tuesday it will partner with the Yuma County Public Health District (YCPHD) to deliver the next round of coronavirus vaccines.

Shots will be available to those eligible under Phase 1B.

YRMC says it has received 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Since the supply is so limited, only those eligible under 1B can receive the doses. Those who get the shots will need to get a second dose in about a month.

“Vaccines are the greatest tool we have to end the pandemic,” said Dr. Bharat Magu, YRMC's Chief Medical Officer. “Being able to start vaccinations against COVID-19 in our community represents an exciting and long-awaited milestone in the fight we’ve been waging for the past year. We’ve had 33,000 cases of COVID in Yuma County and this vaccine signifies a glimmer of hope for our community.”

How to make an appointment

The vaccine is only available by appointment. If you're eligible, you can call 833-372-5640. People 65 and older who are also enrolled in YRMC's MyCare patient portal, may also schedule their appointment through their account. Registration will close when all the appointments slots are booked.

To make an appointment, you will need provide your date of birth, address, phone number, emergency contact information, social security number, email address, and allergy history.

For those who don't get an appointment

YRMC expects to receive more doses of coronavirus vaccine in the coming weeks. It will move forward with vaccinations, in additional phases, when supplies become available.

“We are doing everything we can to increase the number of vaccines available here in Yuma,” said Dr. Robert Trenschel, President and CEO of YRMC. “There’s nothing more important to us than the health of our community and we encourage everyone to get their vaccine when it’s their turn.”

For more information, visit YRMC's website.