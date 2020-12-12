Mexico grants vaccine’s emergency use authorization

Vaccine

Mex. (KYMA, KECY) - Mexico has now granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine.

The country's health regulatory body announced the decision in a presser Friday night.

That comes after a unanimous vote by the 24 committee members to approve the EUA.

The Deputy Health Minister described the step as a "cause for hope."

Mexico expects 250,000 doses of the vaccine to arrive this month.

And an additional 15 million doses should be arriving by April of next year.

So far, there have been more than 1.2 million coronavirus cases and 113,000 deaths in the country.