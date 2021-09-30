Skip to Content
Local Coronavirus
By
Published 6:40 PM

Post-COVID syndrome to blame for unexplained health problems

GabboT / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

Patients report symptoms up to one year after contracting virus - 13 On Your Side's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Doctors are learning more and more about COVID and its long-term effects for those who contracted the virus. Post-COVID syndrome has no prejudice, but it is more common in those who have been hospitalized.

Many people who do not fully recover from coronavirus have lingering symptoms for several months or more.

"Around 1/3 of the patients who get discharged from the hospital will get chronic symptoms. Three out of 10 or around four out of 10 will eventually end up having symptoms for a very long time," says Yuma Regional Medical Center Dr. Brahat Magu.

Some people experience dizzy spells for several months. Other’s may still have issues with their sense of taste and smell.

"The most common symptom is fatigue. You know, up to 87% of patients who do get post-COVID syndrome get fatigued," explains Dr. Magu.

Dr. Magu says that some patients still have shortness of breath and chronic cough even though they had COVID back in July of last year.

"You know, how far that lingers, we don’t know yet. You know, especially for the patients who never entered the hospital," says Dr. Magu.

Dr. Magu says post-COVID syndrome can impact younger people as well, even if they were not hospitalized. Anyone who notices any of these symptoms after having COVID should consult with a doctor.

"Very severe COVID infection is a disease, which involves blood clots and that’s the primary source of the future complication and the subsequent issues with COVID," explains Dr. Magu.

The long-term effects of COVID can be serious for people who are otherwise healthy. They can develop blood clots in the lungs and arteries.

Local News / News / Top Stories / Yuma County / Yuma County Coronavirus
Author Profile Photo

Arlette Yousif

Arlette Yousif joined KYMA in November 2020 as a Multi Media Journalist. She holds a BA in Journalism with a minor in Film.

You can reach out to Arlette for at arlette.yousif@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content