Delta variant active in Yuma County

Local Coronavirus

Strong COVID-19 mutation is making a wave in Yuma County and surrounding areas - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As COVID-19 variants continue to pop up in Yuma County, the worst mutation so far is the Delta variant. Still, there is no mask mandate in place to prevent or lessen the spread of the latest evolution of the virus.

"We've identified the variant here and that the Delta variant is more effective at being-- it's just a better virus when it comes to replicating. So the concern there is that it's replicating faster which makes a higher viral load, which makes you more contagious earlier on after you contract the virus," says Yuma County Public Health Services District Director Diana Gomez.

Currently, individuals 12 years of age and above are eligible to be vaccinated. Emergency use authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine for ages zero to 11 is still under review. Meanwhile, the new school year is fast approaching. While school officials cannot enforce a mandatory mask policy for students, Director Gomez says parents can choose to have their children wear a mask to help reduce the possible contraction of the ever-changing virus.

Friday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif has more from Director Gomez and Regional Center for Border Health.