Imperial County COVID-19 update after mask mandate

Imperial County Coronavirus

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) says COVID cases continue to rise, with the Delta variant expected to be the most prominent by next week.

The latest numbers show the Gamma variant at 128 and the Delta variant at 114.

Imperial County is still under a mask mandate that took effect last week due to this increase in COVID cases.

Now there's new hope after the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) recent full approval of the Pfizer vaccine.

Health Officer Dr. Stephen Munday with ICPHD says that this may increase that vaccination rate.

“That’s really good news, it’s important to understand that no shortcuts have been made to reach this point because many waited for it to get approved," he said.

Currently, there are 222 new cases of COVID in Imperial County. Officials say that hospitals are not overwhelmed at this time.