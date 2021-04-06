Imperial County moves into orange tier – prepares to lift more restrictions

Imperial County Coronavirus

Light at the end of the COVID tunnel - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County Public Health Department announced Tuesday the Valley is set to move into the orange tier as soon as April 7.

The move will allow for larger indoor gatherings, and will let local businesses welcome even more customers into their stores.

California's Blueprint for a Safer Economy states that:

• Bars (where no meal is served): Open outdoors with modifications.

• Family entertainment centers: Open indoors with modifications. Max capacity 25% or 50% if guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination.

• Fitness centers and gyms: Open indoors with 25% max occupancy; indoor pools open at 25% occupancy.

• Movie theaters: Open indoors with 50% max occupancy or 200 people, whichever is fewer.

• Offices: Open indoors with modifications though telework is still encouraged.

• Places of worship: Open indoors with 50% max occupancy.

• Retail (including standalone grocers): Open indoors at full capacity with modifications.

• Restaurants: Open indoors with 50% max occupancy or 200 people, whichever is fewer.

• Shopping centers (including swap meets and indoor malls): Open indoors at full capacity with modifications; common areas must remain closed and food courts are at reduced capacity.

• Outdoor live events w/assigned seating: In-state visitors only. Max 33% capacity or 67% if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination.

Outdoor private events of up to 100 people or 300 people if proof of full vaccination is provided and indoor live events with modified capacity limits are allowed as early as April 15.

Tuesday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif breaks down the closer-to-normal possibilities moving forward.



