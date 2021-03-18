Skip to Content
Imperial County Coronavirus
By
Published 6:56 pm

Number of Imperial County COVID- 19 vaccination sites grows

MGN

Pop-up clinics continue to get the community inoculated - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County held its weekly COVID update meeting Thursday. As COVID vaccine numbers continue to drop in the county, the public is urged to keep up the good work.

The COVID vaccine is becoming more prevalent in Imperial County thanks to larger shipments from the state. Imperial County Public Health Department Director Janette Angulo says some providers are receiving separate shipments from the state, which only help to open up more appointment slots to the community.

In addition to pharmacy partners and medical facilities administering the vaccine, Pop-up vaccination clinics are improving the odds of securing an appointment.

Angulo says that over 40,200 doses have been administered in Imperial County as of Thursday morning.

Thursday on News 11's Nightside Edition, Arlette Yousif shares Imperial County's COVID update and information on finding vaccination sites.

Local News / Vaccine
Author Profile Photo

Arlette Yousif

Arlette Yousif joined KYMA in November 2020 as a Multi Media Journalist. She holds a BA in Journalism with a minor in Film. In 2019, she completed her internship at KLAS, a CBS affiliate station in Las Vegas.

While Arlette’s first love is writing, she is no stranger to the camera. Her background consists of acting, singing, hosting and even working for a major music producer. Even still, Arlette has worked in many different fields ranging from food service to hospitality and property management. Her first job was at her family restaurant when she was 14 years old. She danced around outside dressed as a clown waving a pizza box for the grand-reopening.

Arlette was born and raised in Southern California and spent about 6 years in Nevada before moving to Yuma.

You can reach out to Arlette for inquiries at arlette.yousif@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content