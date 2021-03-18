Number of Imperial County COVID- 19 vaccination sites grows

Imperial County Coronavirus

Pop-up clinics continue to get the community inoculated - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County held its weekly COVID update meeting Thursday. As COVID vaccine numbers continue to drop in the county, the public is urged to keep up the good work.

The COVID vaccine is becoming more prevalent in Imperial County thanks to larger shipments from the state. Imperial County Public Health Department Director Janette Angulo says some providers are receiving separate shipments from the state, which only help to open up more appointment slots to the community.

In addition to pharmacy partners and medical facilities administering the vaccine, Pop-up vaccination clinics are improving the odds of securing an appointment.

Angulo says that over 40,200 doses have been administered in Imperial County as of Thursday morning.

Thursday on News 11's Nightside Edition, Arlette Yousif shares Imperial County's COVID update and information on finding vaccination sites.