Calexico city council votes to dismantle COVID-19 committee

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On Wednesday, the Calexico city council voted to eliminate the city’s COVID-19 committee in a three-two vote. The public had the chance to explain their concerns and are worried this could affect how the city moves forward with COVID-19 mitigation.

This vote comes as both the city and county are struggling to get vaccines to residents due to severe weather across the Country. It was a debate between keeping COVID-19 meetings in place versus using the city staff’s time more wisely.

Mayor Pro Tem Javier Moreno led the motion to suspend this committee that was developed, just recently, back in December.

“Ensure that the resources used by the city staff are used appropriately. I, therefore, make a motion to suspend the Ad Hoc committee indefinitely,” Moreno said.

Raul Ureña is opposing the request to dismantle the committee.

“When we approved our Calexico COVID committee, El Centro was inspired and also passed their El Centro COVID committee. Fast forward to the present day and now we're saying well, El Centro is going to keep theirs because they're smart,” Ureña said.

The discussion over this became rather heated when council-member Raul Urena tried to ask a couple of questions in support of keeping the designated committee, Moreno declined to answer saying he is not obligated to do so based on council rules.

Mayor Rosie Arreola-Fernandez also in favor of getting rid of the committee. She claims the duties of this committee are repetitive since the county already provides the same data & resources to the cities.

“The reason why I'm in favor of disbanding this committee is because we never got any reports at all,” the Calexico mayor said.

Mayor Pro Tem Moreno released this statement Thursday night.

Citizens of Calexico, We’re experiencing difficult and challenging times during this pandemic. It’s times like this that we need to work together to help Calexico overcome this health crisis. We, the City Council are concerned for the health and safety of our city employees, our families, our friends and neighbors, and our business community. As clarification to suspend the Covid-19 Committee, the City Council voted by a majority vote to suspend the committee indefinitely. The decision was made due to the committee’s inactivity during the past weeks, including the redundancy of information sharing, and the use of valuable staff resources, as well as the racist remarks by Councilman Raul Urena. We know Councilman’s Urena to be a dedicated public servant, who cares deeply about the health and safety of our city. However, we need to make sure, the leaders on this council represent our community values, and of this city. When racism is used and weaponized against a fellow council member, it is designed to silence them and destroy their credibility. It’s important that the citizens of Calexico understand that the City Council will not tolerate racist comments and such behavior. We are grateful to be part of this wonderful community and our City Council will continue to provide the highest level of service to our citizens. Thank you. Javier Moreno Mayor Pro Tem

