Senior drive-thru vaccine clinic overlooks those who can’t drive

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Hundreds of seniors were vaccinated Friday at Imperial County’s second mass vaccine clinic.

The clinic was held drive-thru style and while some seniors do have the means to get to the clinic, others aren’t so fortunate.

"We don’t have a car, what car would I have? I'm paying for the taxi," said Maria Hernandez, El Centro resident.

Hernandez retired from driving years ago and she relies on public transportation to get wherever she needs to go.

Her daughter flew down from San Jose to accompany her to the vaccine clinic.

However they missed the memo about the clinic being drive-thru style.

Upon arrival, Hernandez’s taxi driver had to leave.

“I did a phone call and they didn’t inform me in regards that it was a drive-thru clinic. I don’t have a car, I’m from San Jose. I left my vehicle over there," said Laura Figueroa, Hernandez's granddaughter.

