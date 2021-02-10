Imperial County announces second mass vaccination clinic

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County leaders have announced plans for a second mass vaccination clinic.

The drive-thru clinic will be held Friday, February 12 at Imperial Valley College. Vaccines will be distributed by appointment only. Also, only those 65 and older will be eligible for shots. The county has around 1,500 doses available.

Appointments may be made online at the Imperial County Public Health Department's website. Registration will open Thursday, February 11 at 8 a.m. PST.

Those who do not have a computer, or internet access, can schedule an appointment by calling 442-265-6700 or 442-265-7033. ICPHD has a limited number of operators, so the wait time could be much longer when using this method. ICPHD urges patience.

ICPHD Mass Vaccination Clinic - BY APPOINTMENT ONLY Friday, February 12, 2021 8 am-2pm PST Imperial Valley College: enter through northside of campus via southbound Old Highway 111 Appointments - Open Thursday, February 11 - 8 am PST Online: Imperial County Public Health Department By Phone: 442-265-6700 or 442-265-7033

If you get an appointment, health officials say you will need a photo ID which includes your date of birth. Entrance to the clinic will be through the north side of the college campus via southbound traffic on Old Highway 111. Please wear mask and short-sleeved shirt.

ICPHD asks you to arrive no more than 15-minutes before your appointment. Health officials also ask you to plan to stay for 15-minutes after you receive your shot.

Again, vaccine will only be available to those with an appointment.

ICPHD anticipates receiving more shipments of the vaccine in the near future. When that happens, health officials will schedule similar clinics.

For more information or additional assistance, seniors 65 years and older may contact the Imperial County Public Health Department COVID-19 Information Line at 442-265-6700 or Area Agency on Aging Information Line at 442-265-7033.