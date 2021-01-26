Locals enjoy outdoor dining as CA lifts regional lockdown
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), Restaurants in Imperial County wasted no time in getting back to business following Governor Gavin Newsom's announcement Monday, that the regional stay-at-home order had been lifted.
Although the stay-at-home order has been lifted, Californians must still follow COVID-19 restrictions.
According to the Imperial County Public Health Department Imperial County is now in the "purple tier" of California's COVID-19 metrics.
