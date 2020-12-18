Skip to Content
Imperial County Coronavirus
First Imperial County frontline workers get coronavirus vaccine

Those to administer shots the first to get them

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The first Imperial County healthcare workers have received the Valley's first coronavirus vaccines.

The county received its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine Thursday. On Friday, five frontline workers became the first to receive their shots.

All of those inoculated will be responsible for administering the vaccine to others.

El Centro Regional Medical Center will start vaccinating its workers next week.

