Local businesses prepare for regional stay at home order

Imperial County Coronavirus

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), Governor Newsom's new regional stay-at-home order that was announced Thursday afternoon will force the closure of thousands of businesses and will prohibit private gatherings of any size.

The order goes into effect in the state on Saturday for regions that have 15% or less of ICU capacity.

Imperial County has been grouped with the Southern California region which includes San Diego County, Los Angeles, Riverside, and 7 other counties.

Once the region’s ICU availability hits 15% or lower, the lockdown begins for at least 3 weeks until ICU availability is increased.