ECRMC Sees Highest Number of Patients Hospitalized

Imperial County Coronavirus

Chairman of Imperial County to consider lockdown if COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) - During a press conference Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Adolphe Edward with El Centro Regional Medical Center said the hospital saw 120 patients - 56 of which were COVID positive, the highest its seen during the pandemic.

Dr. Edwards along with Chairman Luis Plancarte of Imperial County urged the public to follow the stay-at-home order throughout the state.

The Chairman going as far as saying he would consider a complete lockdown if the numbers continue to rise "inevitably it is going to happen," he said during Tuesday's Facebook live press conference.

Following Thanksgiving day gatherings and with Christmas and New Years' around the corner, Dr. Edwards believes numbers will continue to rise.

"What you do matters, to help stop the spread of this disease," Dr. Edward said.

Four patients died from COVID-19 overnight Monday bringing the death toll to 356 in Imperial County. The health department announced 92 new cases of the virus Tuesday - it brings that total to 16,364.

"It's affecting our own workers in the hospitals," Dr. Edwards said. "I don't have employes to cover for them."

Both community leaders are hoping residents will do their part to limit the spread in the weeks to come to help relieve the healthcare system.

You can find the full press conference here.