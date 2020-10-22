Imperial County allows more businesses to operate indoors
A variety of personal services may now be offered inside
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - More Imperial County businesses will be allowed to offer their services indoors.
The Imperial County Health Officer issues an amended order affecting the following types of personal service businesses:
- Body waxing Studios
- Estheticians
- Massage Therapy Studios
- Electrolysis
- Tattoo Parlors and Piercings
These businesses can begin indoor operations beginning Thursday at 5 p.m. They will have to enforce mask and social distancing requirements, and undertake enhanced sanitization practices.
View the full amended health order here
The health officer says he may rescind this order should the county see an increase in coronavirus cases.
Imperial County remains in the lowest tier of California's coronavirus categories, mean it still has too high a percentage of positive tests for it to resume normal business operations.
