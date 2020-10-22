Imperial County allows more businesses to operate indoors

Imperial County Coronavirus

A variety of personal services may now be offered inside

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - More Imperial County businesses will be allowed to offer their services indoors.

The Imperial County Health Officer issues an amended order affecting the following types of personal service businesses:

Body waxing Studios

Estheticians

Massage Therapy Studios

Electrolysis

Tattoo Parlors and Piercings

These businesses can begin indoor operations beginning Thursday at 5 p.m. They will have to enforce mask and social distancing requirements, and undertake enhanced sanitization practices.

The health officer says he may rescind this order should the county see an increase in coronavirus cases.

Imperial County remains in the lowest tier of California's coronavirus categories, mean it still has too high a percentage of positive tests for it to resume normal business operations.