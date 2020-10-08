Skip to Content
Imperial County Coronavirus
PSA explains why masks matter

Screen Shot 2020-10-08 at 8.26.59 PM
City of El Centro

New public service announcement urges El Centro residents mask up for many reasons

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro released a new public service announcement Thursday that explains why it's so important to wear a mask in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The PSA features people of all ages explaining why they wear a mask. It also reminds residents to wash their hands frequently, and practice social distancing.

You can watch the new spot here:

City of El Centro PSA: "It Matters"

Imperial County

