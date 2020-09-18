Skip to Content
Imperial County Coronavirus
By
Published 12:48 pm

Outdoor church masses to begin in Imperial County

church
La Voz de la Frontera

“What is a priest without his people...”


EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Catholic churches all over Imperial County are preparing to celebrate outdoor mass after months of separation from their congregation due to coronavirus.

The announcement comes after the Catholic Dioceses in San Diego gave priests its blessing to take their services outside their churches.

“What is a priest without his people,” said Mark Edney, the Pastor at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church. 

Churches of all denominations closed at the start of the pandemic. Some have offered services online. Few have conducted in-person worship, preferring to protect their flocks from the virus.

Edney emphasizes, parishioners will have to follow health precautions even though he'll celebrate mass outdoors. Parishioners must wear masks and observe social distancing.

News 11's Gianella Ghiglino will have full details on the return to in-person worship beginning on the Early Edition at 5 p.m.

Coming up on the evening edition, News 11 Gianella Ghiglino speaks to Pastor Edney about what church goers can expect. 

Imperial County / Top Stories

Gianella Ghiglino

Peruvian-born and LA raised Gianella Ghiglino joins the team from the San Fernando valley. “LA is the place that taught me how to breath and Peru is my breath.” She says she was inspired by the community she grew up in and began documenting her experience through poetry at the age of 7. “I wrote about everything I saw, felt and everything that inspired me.” When she entered High School she joined her school news station and realized that broadcast journalism allowed her to pursue her passion and her purpose all at once. Gianella attended Cal State Northridge and received a Bachelors degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish Broadcast Journalism, and Political Science. She did several internships while in College but most notably interned for PBS’s local LA station for three years. “My purpose is to share my story and of those in my community, my passion is writing.”

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply