Outdoor church masses to begin in Imperial County

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Catholic churches all over Imperial County are preparing to celebrate outdoor mass after months of separation from their congregation due to coronavirus.

The announcement comes after the Catholic Dioceses in San Diego gave priests its blessing to take their services outside their churches.

“What is a priest without his people,” said Mark Edney, the Pastor at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church.

Churches of all denominations closed at the start of the pandemic. Some have offered services online. Few have conducted in-person worship, preferring to protect their flocks from the virus.

Edney emphasizes, parishioners will have to follow health precautions even though he'll celebrate mass outdoors. Parishioners must wear masks and observe social distancing.

