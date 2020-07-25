9 more Imperial County residents killed by coronavirus

Imperial County Coronavirus

Health officials confirm 100 new cases

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - New cases of coronavirus seem to be trending downward in Imperial County. Unfortunately, it also looks like deaths from the illness are trending upward.

The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) reported nine deaths from the virus on Saturday. It's the highest daily death toll the county has seen since the start of the pandemic. July 18 was the second deadliest day for the county, with 8 reported casualties.

Health officials also confirmed 100 new cases, which is far lower than 301-case spike the county saw on July 2. However, active cases climbed by more than 200, and ICPHD moved more than a hundred people off its recovered list.

Here are the latest statistics from the ICPHD:

Coronavirus in Imperial County - Saturday, July 25, 2020

Overview of Cases Patients Increase/Decrease Positive Cases 9,067 +100 Patients Tested 45,577 +353 Active Cases 1,199 +209 Recovered 7,687 -117 Deaths 181 +9 *Numbers updated as of July 23 2020 - 10:40 a.m.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 440,000 Californians have tested positive for the virus. The illness is blamed for more than 8,300 deaths.