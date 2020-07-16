Skip to Content
Imperial County Coronavirus
Imperial County health officials report no additional deaths from coronavirus

New cases and active cases increase

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County hasn't lost any lives to the coronavirus in the past 24-hours. That's some of the most positive news from the Imperial County Public Health Department's (ICPHD) daily report.

Health officials confirmed 165 new cases Thursday. Active cases, meaning those requiring medical attention rose by 151. However, health officials did move 14 more people onto their recovered list.

Here's a closer look at the latest statistics from ICPHD:

Coronavirus in Imperial County - Thursday, July 16, 2020
Overview of CasesPatientsIncrease/Decrease
Positive Cases8,310+165
Patients Tested40,621+1,084
Active Cases1,078+151
Recovered7,084+14
Deaths148---
*Numbers updated as of July 15, 2020 - 9:00 a.m.

[Related Story: California Coronavirus Cases]

California currently has more than 355,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has now killed nearly 7,400 Californians.

