Imperial County health officials report no additional deaths from coronavirus

Imperial County Coronavirus

New cases and active cases increase

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County hasn't lost any lives to the coronavirus in the past 24-hours. That's some of the most positive news from the Imperial County Public Health Department's (ICPHD) daily report.

Health officials confirmed 165 new cases Thursday. Active cases, meaning those requiring medical attention rose by 151. However, health officials did move 14 more people onto their recovered list.

Here's a closer look at the latest statistics from ICPHD:

Coronavirus in Imperial County - Thursday, July 16, 2020

Overview of Cases Patients Increase/Decrease Positive Cases 8,310 +165 Patients Tested 40,621 +1,084 Active Cases 1,078 +151 Recovered 7,084 +14 Deaths 148 --- *Numbers updated as of July 15, 2020 - 9:00 a.m.

California currently has more than 355,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has now killed nearly 7,400 Californians.