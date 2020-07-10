Coronavirus recoveries increase in Imperial County

Imperial County Coronavirus

New report shows decline in active cases as well

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - There are some positive signs in the latest coronavirus report from the Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD).

For the first time in recent memory, the number of patients considered recovered was actually higher than the number of those newly diagnosed. ICPHD confirmed 105 new cases Friday, and moved 124 patients onto the recovered list. In addition, active cases of the illness dropped by 24.

Health officials also reported five more deaths from the virus. That brings the countywide death toll to 132.

Here's a closer look at the latest statistics from ICPHD:

Coronavirus in Imperial County - Friday, July 10, 2020

Overview of Cases Patients Increase/Decrease Positive Cases 7,759 +105 Patients Tested 38,030 +558 Active Cases 1,092 -24 Recovered 6,535 +124 Deaths 132 +5 *Numbers updated as of July 10, 2020 - 12:00 pm

California currently has more than 302,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has now killed more than 6,800 Californians.