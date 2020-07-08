Nearly 7,500 coronavirus cases in Imperial County

Imperial County Coronavirus

New cases climb by 100+

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County once again saw new coronavirus cases grow by more than a hundred on Wednesday.

The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) confirmed 121 new cases. That brings the countywide total to 7,464.

Health officials also reported four more deaths from the illness. Coronavirus has now claimed 125 lives in the Valley.

Here's a closer look at the latest statistics from ICPHD:

Coronavirus in Imperial County - Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Overview of Cases Patients Increase/Decrease Positive Cases 7,464 +121 Patients Tested 36,613 +351 Active Cases 1,059 +26 Recovered 6,280 +91 Deaths 125 +4 *Numbers updated as of July 7, 2020 - 11:20 AM

California currently has more than 280,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has now killed more than 6,500 Californians.