Imperial County Coronavirus
Nearly 7,500 coronavirus cases in Imperial County

New cases climb by 100+

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County once again saw new coronavirus cases grow by more than a hundred on Wednesday.

The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) confirmed 121 new cases. That brings the countywide total to 7,464.

Health officials also reported four more deaths from the illness. Coronavirus has now claimed 125 lives in the Valley.

Here's a closer look at the latest statistics from ICPHD:

Coronavirus in Imperial County - Wednesday, July 8, 2020
Overview of CasesPatientsIncrease/Decrease
Positive Cases7,464+121
Patients Tested36,613+351
Active Cases1,059+26
Recovered6,280+91
Deaths125+4
*Numbers updated as of July 7, 2020 - 11:20 AM

California currently has more than 280,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has now killed more than 6,500 Californians.

