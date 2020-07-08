Nearly 7,500 coronavirus cases in Imperial County
New cases climb by 100+
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County once again saw new coronavirus cases grow by more than a hundred on Wednesday.
The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) confirmed 121 new cases. That brings the countywide total to 7,464.
Health officials also reported four more deaths from the illness. Coronavirus has now claimed 125 lives in the Valley.
Here's a closer look at the latest statistics from ICPHD:
Coronavirus in Imperial County - Wednesday, July 8, 2020
|Overview of Cases
|Patients
|Increase/Decrease
|Positive Cases
|7,464
|+121
|Patients Tested
|36,613
|+351
|Active Cases
|1,059
|+26
|Recovered
|6,280
|+91
|Deaths
|125
|+4
California currently has more than 280,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has now killed more than 6,500 Californians.
