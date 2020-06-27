Skip to Content
Imperial County Coronavirus
Imperial County surpasses 6,000 cases of coronavirus

MGN

Health officials confirm 200+ new cases

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County continues to suffer through an extended surge in coronavirus cases. On Saturday health officials confirmed another 203 new cases. That brings the countywide total to 6,041.

The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) also reported four more deaths from the virus, bringing the death toll to 81.

Here are the latest statistics:

Coronavirus in Imperial County - Saturday, June 27, 2020
Overview of CasesPatientsIncrease/Decrease
Positive Cases6,041+203
Patients Tested30,605+1,376
Active Cases1,064+105
Recovered4,896+63
Deaths81+4
*Numbers updated as of June 27, 2020 - 1:50pm

The spike in cases comes just one day after Governor Gavin Newsom (D-California) recommended Imperial County reinstate a stay-at-home order. Newsom says the county has a 23% positivity rate. That means nearly a quarter of the county's 175,000 residents has contracted the virus. California's current positivity rate sits around 6%.

As of Saturday morning, California has nearly 207,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness is blamed for killing more than 5,800 people statewide.

