Imperial County surpasses 6,000 cases of coronavirus

Imperial County Coronavirus

Health officials confirm 200+ new cases

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County continues to suffer through an extended surge in coronavirus cases. On Saturday health officials confirmed another 203 new cases. That brings the countywide total to 6,041.

The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) also reported four more deaths from the virus, bringing the death toll to 81.

Here are the latest statistics:

Coronavirus in Imperial County - Saturday, June 27, 2020

Overview of Cases Patients Increase/Decrease Positive Cases 6,041 +203 Patients Tested 30,605 +1,376 Active Cases 1,064 +105 Recovered 4,896 +63 Deaths 81 +4 *Numbers updated as of June 27, 2020 - 1:50pm

The spike in cases comes just one day after Governor Gavin Newsom (D-California) recommended Imperial County reinstate a stay-at-home order. Newsom says the county has a 23% positivity rate. That means nearly a quarter of the county's 175,000 residents has contracted the virus. California's current positivity rate sits around 6%.

As of Saturday morning, California has nearly 207,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness is blamed for killing more than 5,800 people statewide.