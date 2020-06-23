Imperial County coronavirus cases climb by nearly 500

Imperial County Coronavirus

Recoveries surpass 400

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The number of coronavirus cases in Imperial County climbed by more than 400 Tuesday.

The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) confirmed another 470 cases, and four additional deaths. It bears noting, ICPHD has not updated its virus statistics since Friday. So this would not be considered a one-day spike.

Active cases only grew by 29, while the list of patients considered recovered grew to more than 400 names.

Here are the latest statistics from ICPHD:

Coronavirus in Imperial County - Monday, June 22, 2020

Overview of Cases Patients Increase/Decrease Positive Cases 5,270 +470 Patients Tested 24,686 +612 Active Cases 868 +29 Recovered 4,334 +437 Deaths 68 +4 *Numbers updated as of June 23, 2020 - 8:30 AM

California currently has more than 187,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for nearly 5,600 deaths statewide, including 68 in Imperial County.