Imperial County Coronavirus
Imperial County coronavirus cases climb by nearly 500

Recoveries surpass 400

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The number of coronavirus cases in Imperial County climbed by more than 400 Tuesday.

The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) confirmed another 470 cases, and four additional deaths. It bears noting, ICPHD has not updated its virus statistics since Friday. So this would not be considered a one-day spike.

Active cases only grew by 29, while the list of patients considered recovered grew to more than 400 names.

Here are the latest statistics from ICPHD:

Coronavirus in Imperial County - Monday, June 22, 2020
Overview of CasesPatientsIncrease/Decrease
Positive Cases5,270+470
Patients Tested24,686+612
Active Cases868+29
Recovered4,334+437
Deaths68+4
*Numbers updated as of June 23, 2020 - 8:30 AM

California currently has more than 187,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for nearly 5,600 deaths statewide, including 68 in Imperial County.

