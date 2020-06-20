Skip to Content
Imperial County Coronavirus
City of El Centro posts tribute to fallen officer

Veteran policeman lost to coronavirus

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro has posted a video tribute to a veteran police officer who recently lost his battle with coronavirus.

Officer Efren Coronel passed away on June 3 in a San Diego hospital. He'd been in intensive care for three weeks prior to his death.

Officer Coronel contracted the virus while arresting a suspect.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.

