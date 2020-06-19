New coronavirus cases in Imperial County dip below 100

Imperial County Coronavirus

Nearly 150 more patients now considered "recovered"

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - After days of high case counts, the Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) confirmed less than a hundred new coronavirus patients on Friday.

ICPHD says new cases grew by 85. Health officials also reported four more deaths from the virus. However, they also moved 148 more patients onto the list of those considered recovered.

More than 23,000 Valley residents have now been screened for the illness.

Here's a look at the latest statistics from ICPHD:

Coronavirus in Imperial County - Thursday, June 18, 2020

Overview of Cases Patients Increase/Decrease Positive Cases 4,744 +85 Patients Tested 23,376 +1,242 Active Cases 866 -89 Recovered 3,792 +148 Deaths 64 +4 *Numbers updated as of 11:10 am, June 19, 2020

California currently has more than 167,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 5,300 deaths statewide, including 64 in Imperial County.