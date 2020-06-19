Skip to Content
Imperial County Coronavirus
New coronavirus cases in Imperial County dip below 100

Nearly 150 more patients now considered "recovered"

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - After days of high case counts, the Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) confirmed less than a hundred new coronavirus patients on Friday.

ICPHD says new cases grew by 85. Health officials also reported four more deaths from the virus. However, they also moved 148 more patients onto the list of those considered recovered.

More than 23,000 Valley residents have now been screened for the illness.

Here's a look at the latest statistics from ICPHD:

Coronavirus in Imperial County - Thursday, June 18, 2020
Overview of CasesPatientsIncrease/Decrease
Positive Cases4,744+85
Patients Tested23,376+1,242
Active Cases866-89
Recovered3,792+148
Deaths64+4
*Numbers updated as of 11:10 am, June 19, 2020

California currently has more than 167,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 5,300 deaths statewide, including 64 in Imperial County.

