Imperial County sees another high spike in cases
Health officials confirm nearly 200 new cases
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Apparently the surge goes on in Imperial County.
The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) confirmed another 181 new cases of the illness Thursday afternoon, bringing the countywide total to more than 4,600. Health officials also reported six more deaths from the illness.
Here are the latest statistics from ICPHD:
Coronavirus in Imperial County - Thursday, June 18, 2020
|Overview of Cases
|Patients
|Increase/Decrease
|Positive Cases
|4,659
|+181
|Patients Tested
|22,134
|+1,057
|Active Cases
|955
|-31
|Recovered
|3,644
|+206
|Deaths
|60
|+6
California currently has more than 163,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 5,000 deaths statewide, including 60 in Imperial County.
