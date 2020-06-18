Skip to Content
Imperial County Coronavirus
Imperial County sees another high spike in cases

Health officials confirm nearly 200 new cases

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Apparently the surge goes on in Imperial County.

The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) confirmed another 181 new cases of the illness Thursday afternoon, bringing the countywide total to more than 4,600. Health officials also reported six more deaths from the illness.

Here are the latest statistics from ICPHD:

Coronavirus in Imperial County - Thursday, June 18, 2020
Overview of CasesPatientsIncrease/Decrease
Positive Cases4,659+181
Patients Tested22,134+1,057
Active Cases955-31
Recovered3,644+206
Deaths60+6
*Numbers updated as of 10:35am, June 18, 2020

California currently has more than 163,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 5,000 deaths statewide, including 60 in Imperial County.

