Imperial County sees another high spike in cases

Imperial County Coronavirus

Health officials confirm nearly 200 new cases

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Apparently the surge goes on in Imperial County.

The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) confirmed another 181 new cases of the illness Thursday afternoon, bringing the countywide total to more than 4,600. Health officials also reported six more deaths from the illness.

Here are the latest statistics from ICPHD:

Coronavirus in Imperial County - Thursday, June 18, 2020

Overview of Cases Patients Increase/Decrease Positive Cases 4,659 +181 Patients Tested 22,134 +1,057 Active Cases 955 -31 Recovered 3,644 +206 Deaths 60 +6 *Numbers updated as of 10:35am, June 18, 2020

California currently has more than 163,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 5,000 deaths statewide, including 60 in Imperial County.