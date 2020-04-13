Calexico Neighborhood House announces temporary closure

Imperial County Coronavirus

Due to coronavirus safety standards

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Calexico Neighborhood house has advised its offices are closed until further notice.

This is in compliance with recent California state standards and recommendations due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

However the social services organization says select services will still be available for the community to utilize during this time:

Diaper Resource Center: Please call (760) 427-7308 to set up an appointment. Calls will be accepted on Mondays and Tuesdays from 8am-12pm.Pickup is available Wednesdays from 8am to 10am at our Main Office, 506 4th Street.



Emergency Food Program: Please call (760) 357-6875 to set up an appointment. Calls will be accepted on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8am-12pm.Pickup is available Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8am to 10am at our Main Office, 506 4th Street.



Happy Kids Preschool: Parents will be contacted and updated on school assignments by their child's teacher.

Neighborhood House of Calexico is located at 506 4th Street (760) 357-6875 Website

