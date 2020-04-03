IVC to remain online through summer

Imperial County Coronavirus

IVC outlines tentative future plans

Imperial, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley College (IVC) leadership have decided to solely offer online instruction for the remainder of Spring 2020 and Summer 2020.

The majority of IVC courses have already transitioned online amid coronavirus (COVID-19) and statewide regulations.

Effective April 7, 2020 the college will transition to a Modified Campus Closure, Level 2.

This means IVC will be closed to the public, most employees and the majority of students. The College will hold Spring Break from April 13 to April 17, 2020.

After April 20, 2020, and only if determined to be safe, extremely limited face-to-face instruction will be permitted for programs that are unable to transition online such as: the nursing skills lab, nursing clinical rotations, and the POST academy.

These programs would limit groups to ten and exercise social distancing recommendations.

IVC says student services are being offered online or via phone. All IVC employees are working remotely and can be contacted via email.

“Our number one priority is the health and safety of our students, employees and community. This is a rapidly changing situation and we appreciate everyone’s patience. The College Leadership expresses tremendous gratitude to the employees of IVC for their commitment to teach and support students through this difficult transition. We convey our deepest concerns for those directly affected by COVID-19. Please stay healthy and safe, remember that the decisions being made are ultimately aiming at saving lives.” IVC President Dr. Martha Garcia

IVC says it will continue to deliver information to the public via email, the IVC website and through the official IVC social media.