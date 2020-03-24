Everyday Heroes: One-woman parade

Everyday Heroes

New Mexico woman spreads joy from a distance

BELEN, N.M. (KYMA, KECY) - A New Mexico woman is doing her part to raise spirits of those confined during the coronavirus outbreak.

68-year-old Gloria Hill, and her 74-year-old husband, Bud, found a way to make quarantine fun.

Gloria Hill enjoying her one-woman parade

"I've been bored and I figure that other people were getting stir crazy and I figured it was time to do something to lighten up we can't get together physically but we can connect emotionally." said Gloria.

The couple loaded up their pickup and staged a one-woman parade through their 55+ community.

Neighbors waved and cheered...from a safe distance, of course.

Raising spirits with a truck, a smile, and a big stuffed bear

"Stay healthy stay away from other people." "Hi there are you having fun? Stay safe!!"

In times when everything seems uncertain, one thing is for sure. We can all choose joy instead of fear, just like Everyday Heroes like Gloria.

