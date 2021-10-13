Skip to Content
Coachella Valley Music reverses vaccine mandate at festivals

INDIO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Coachella Valley Music and Arts and Stagecoach Festivals have announced they will no longer require full vaccination for attendees at the 2022 festival. 

A negative covid test taken within 72 hours of the event can be used instead of proof of vaccination.

The organization says, “After seeing first-hand the low transmission data and successful implementation of safety protocols at our other festivals this past month, we feel confident that we can update our health policy."

On August 12, they issued a nationwide vaccine mandate at all of its events and facilities.

Coachella is scheduled for two weekends in April after it was rescheduled from April 2020.

