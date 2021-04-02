Skip to Content
California Coronavirus
today at 5:43 pm
Gov. Newsom to visit vaccination site in Bakersfield

Plans include media availability and encouragement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Gov. Gavin Newsom visited Kern County Friday to stop by a vaccination site at 4:30 p.m. This visit follows prior visitation to sites in San Diego and San Bernardino counties.

The governor received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine yesterday as Californians aged 50+ became eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Gov. Newsom held a media availability at the vaccination site, encouraging eligible Californians to get vaccinated.

Individuals 16+ will be eligible to receive a vaccine starting on April 15.

