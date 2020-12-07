California lawmakers meet in person in spite of coronavirus spike

California Coronavirus

Assembly gathers in NBA arena to ensure social distancing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California lawmakers met in person Monday in spite of a statewide spike in new coronavirus cases.Lawmakers came together to swear in new members and introduce legislation.

The legislature convened on the same day state officials issued a stay-at-home order for more than 33-million Californians because of the increase in infections. The order does not apply to Sacramento County. It still has enough intensive care beds available to avoid restrictions.

The state Senate met at the Capitol, while the Assembly moved to an NBA arena to ensure enough space for social distancing.

Lawmakers introduced bills addressing evictions and unemployment benefits. Both are critical issues facing Californians during the coronavirus pandemic.