Newsom imposes new stay-at-home order

California Coronavirus

Governor issues restrictions in the face of the second wave of coronavirus - watch briefing here

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday he will impose a new statewide stay-at-home order. The order will apply to areas where intensive care unit capacity drops below 15%.

The new order divides the state into five regions. Newsom says none of the regions currently meet the restrictions set by the new rules.

The order closes hair salons and barber shops. It caps retail capacity at 20%, and closes restaurants for anything except takeout and delivery.

Watch Gov. Newsom's briefing here:

California, on Wednesday, reported more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases. That's the most ever in one day. A record 8,500 people are in hospitals, including more than 2,000 in intensive care units, leaving the state with fewer than 2,000 available intensive care beds.

