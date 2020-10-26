California restaurants want $100-million in state fees refunded
Owners claim state forced them to close for coronavirus then charged them for permits
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California restaurants say they want their money back, and they're ready to file suit to get it.
Restauranteurs across the Golden State say the state and counties continued to charge them for liquor and health permits, and tourism assessments, even while they were shut down or partially closed because of the coronavirus.
In government claims filed Monday, some owners began the process of trying to recoup the more than $100 million in fees paid out since the start of the pandemic. A government claim is the first step before filing a class-action lawsuit.
The claims come from establishments in Los Angeles, Orange, Sacramento, San Diego, and Monterey counties. Attorneys will file additional claims for businesses in San Francisco, and in Fresno and Placer counties, later this week.
Restaurant owners say being forced to close and pay fees is like being punished for following the law. Some say they were threatened with permanent closure if they didn't maintain their permits. Others say the state charged them late fees that added up to 50% of the original charges.
The state of California has yet to comment on the threat of a class-action lawsuit. By law, it now has 45-days to respond to the government claims.
