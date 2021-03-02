Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey gets the COVID vaccine

Arizona Coronavirus

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey gets the COVID vaccine at State Farm Stadium on Tuesday morning.

In a tweet, Gov. Ducey said, "When it's your turn, roll up your sleeve! It's the best way you can protect yourself and your family, while getting our kids back to school and bringing jobs back to Arizona."

Gov. Ducey said everyone should get the vaccine because its safe and effective, not to mention free.

In the past, Gov. Ducey said he would not ‘jump the line’ to take a coronavirus vaccine but would wait until it was his turn, reported the Associated Press.