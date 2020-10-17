Arizona sees rising number of new coronavirus cases

Arizona Coronavirus

Slow increase follows two-month decline

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona is beginning to see a slow increase in the daily number of new coronavirus cases.

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) reported 921 new cases Saturday, and 18 deaths.

New cases declined in August and September, but health officials say they're starting to climb again. ADHS isn't offering an explanation as to why, but more businesses have opened in recent months, and some students have returned to in person learning.

More than 230,000 Arizonans have contracted coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. The virus is blamed for more than 5,800 death statewide.