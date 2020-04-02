Skip to Content
Arizona Coronavirus
Backers of ballot measures push for online petitions

Groups want Arizona Supreme Court to weigh in

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Backers of four ballot initiatives want the Arizona Supreme Court to let them gather qualifying signatures online now that the state is under a stay at home order due to coronavirus.

The supporters asked the high court Thursday to allow them to use the same electronic system used by state and federal candidates to gather signatures. They say there's no other safe way for them to get their propositions on the ballot.

One initiative would legalize recreational marijuana. Another would raise taxes on the wealthiest Arizonans to boost school funding. A third limits school vouchers, and the final measure implements criminal justice reform.

