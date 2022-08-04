Yuma Regional Medical Center says they are seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases

Health officials spoke about why numbers are going up again - CBS 13 On Your Side's Vanessa Gongora reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) says in June there was a 31% COVID positivity rate and as of now, Yuma County is at 33%.

Dr. Bharat Magu, YRMC Chief Medical Officer, says a flu spike this summer isn't making things any easier.

According to Dr. Magu, there is also an uptick in patients and staff getting tested, administering about 100 tests per day.

He says about 65% of Yuma residents are fully vaccinated and the majority of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.

"As of this morning we have 25 in the hospital and one patient in the ICU," says Dr. Magu. "Now, ICU patient is a little more concerning cause we had no patients in ICU for a while."

Cythina Espinoza, Yuma County Public Health Department Epidemiologist, says getting the booster could help.

"We want to increase the booster vaccination so we want to remind our community, If you have already got your first booster and you're 50 years old or older or immune-compromised, you qualify to get the second booster four months after your first booster," explains Espinoza.

Dr. Magu agrees.

"This is probably one of the most effective vaccinations in the history of vaccinations," says Dr. Magu.

Dr. Magu explains why vaccinations are so important.

"If you're vaccinated, COVID will cause an illness, but you may not notice or notice for a few days versus you getting sick enough to be entered into the hospital," says Dr. Magu. "Or potentially going into the ICU and dying from the disease itself."

Dr. Magu says we do see a dip coming but winter is the time where respiratory viruses come up and so we may see another uptick.

He says their goal is to give as many vaccinations as possible before that happens.