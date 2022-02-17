ERMC: Don’t let your guard down when it comes to COVID-19

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Regional Medical center gave an update regarding COVID-19 and warned to not let your guard down.

The mask mandate has been lifted in Imperial County for those who are vaccinated but there's still a chance to be infected with Coronavirus.

Dr. Adolphe Edward mentions how hospitalizations are going up possibly due to gatherings on Super Bowl Sunday and Valentine's Day.

"Leave your mask on if you are surrounded by a bunch of people you don’t know, and just be on the look out, if you are going to a crowded place no matter what it is put your mask on for now, when the numbers start to drop drop drop, then you can remove your mask, I would be careful about letting our guards down," said Dr. Edward.

There have been about 800 cases of Coronavirus in Imperial County and that number is expected to go up.