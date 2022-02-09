Skip to Content
Pfizer seeking approval to use COVID pill to treat children

(KYMA, KECY) - Pfizer is working to get its COVID-fighting pill used in more people.

Paxlovid is currently authorized to treat COVID-19 in high-risk people 12-year-old and older.

Pfizer is planning to study the drug in children aged six to 18 starting sometime this quarter.

The pharmaceutical giant is also awaiting full approval from the Food and Drug Administration on the pill for the groups it is currently authorized to treat.

The company says it expects that decision in the second half of this year.

