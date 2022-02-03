COVID-19 cases dropping but restrictions may still stay

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - The United States is now seeing a drop in COVID-19 cases daily by at least 37%, however, health officials believe restrictions should continue to stay in place.

Going back to normalcy seems to come closer and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy says each passing day shows some promising news.

"I can't tell you exactly when, but there are more and more positive indicators each day that tell us we are making progress to that final goal," expressed Dr. Murthy.

Easing up on certain restrictions may be a good next step but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director is cautiously optimistic.

"We really do have to look to our hospitalization rates and our death rates to look to when is time to lift some of these mitigation efforts? We will continue to reevaluate, and we know people are anxious," said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

Coronavirus hospitalizations went down by 15% and one doctor suggests we should continue adapting to the situation.

"The data are really stunningly obvious why a booster is really very important," said Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.