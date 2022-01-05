Spreading Omicron variant causing concern among Yuma’s locals and visitors

As the Omicron variant continues to spread, locals in Yuma along with those just visiting are worried, but also taking precautions - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With the Omicron variant spreading quickly, Yuma's locals and visitors alike have some worries. However, they say they're doing all they can to stay safe, and keep some sense of normalcy.

The variant has caused cases to spike nationwide, and in Yuma County it's no different. Right now the county is averaging over 157 new cases a week, according to Covidactnow.org.

With numbers rising, locals and visitors, like Harold Koski, are concerned.

“Sure I am yeah, I think uh everybody has, you know we’re here from Minnesota, and it’s been spiked up there quite a bit, and I think it’s a concern for everybody yeah,” Koski said.

As cases rise, many things still continue to operate as normal. However, concerns over another total shutdown remain. Gary Livingstone, who is a visitor from Canada, said he would be ok with a potential shut down. Especially if it means there’s a chance for things to improve.

“Why don’t we shut things down for a couple of weeks? If it’s only two weeks or what have you, get everybody in the same pocket, doing the same thing and maybe it will help," Gary said.

While many we talked to did have some worries over Omicron, most said they still wouldn’t take other precautions like mask wearing, or receiving the vaccine.