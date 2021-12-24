FDA authorizes second pill to treat Covid

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The FDA announced Thursday that Merck's anti-viral pill, Molnupravir, can be used to treat mild-to-moderate Covid-19 in adults.

This is the second pill authorized for sick people to take at home before they get sick enough to be hospitalized.

In an agreement with the U.S. government, Merck will supply 3.1 million courses of the drug.

Data showed the new anti-viral drug cut the risk of hospitalization or even death by 30% for high-risk adults.