Coronavirus
Arizona hospitals pleading for a safe Thanksgiving during the pandemic

Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Hospital executives and public health authorities across Arizona have issued pleas for people to do everything possible to avoid spreading the coronavirus as they gird for another surge in cases that threatens once again to overwhelm the state’s health care system.

The numbers of coronavirus infections and hospital stays are trending up, as they did this time last year as families gathered for the holidays.

The physicians said vaccinations are the best way to preserve hospital beds and also are urging people to skip thanksgiving dinner if they’re not feeling well and to be tested promptly.

While officials acknowledged that many people are tired of virus mitigation measures...they said it’s critical that they continue taking steps to control the viral spread.

Virus-related hospitalizations continue to climb, with 2,551 COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient rooms as of Monday and Arizona reported more than 3,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 120 more deaths this week.

