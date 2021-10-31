COVID-19 discussions threaten to tear families apart

U.S. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Discussions surrounding COVID-19 and vaccinations on social media have caused heated debate.

Whether alleged misinformation is spread or others adamantly share their opinion, any talk of vaccines or the Coronavirus is a topic that many have a say on.

One woman, who wished to remain anonymous, was given an ultimatum by her husband after bringing up COVID-19.

"I truly have been through hell and back fighting this damn cancer for the past two and a half years, and he just acts like I should obey his wishes and not get the vaccine and throw everything to the wayside and go against my oncologist's recommendation," expressed the woman. "Well, I say, screw him. And I got over 3,000 likes on that."

The woman is a breast cancer patient whose oncologist recommended getting the vaccine, her husband thinks otherwise.

"He was downright rude to me and said that if you get the vaccine, I'll file for divorce. We will no longer be together. And its like, well, OK," she stated.

At the start of the pandemic, her husband tried to stay as clean as possible in fear of getting infected but the change was what she described as "one extreme to another."

Her husband is now against the vaccine because he started to read forums allegedly saying how the vaccine will alter one's DNA and is used to depopulate the world.

Many others have fallen into the anti-vaccine rabbit hole much like her husband and one Huffington Post reporter talked to several families regarding the spread of these theories.

Jesselyn Cook, Senior Reporter, says, "A lot of their spouses really didn't even buy into conspiracy theories or any misinformation before the pandemic. It's incredibly heartbreaking, And for many of the couples I spoke with, vaccines have been a breaking point."