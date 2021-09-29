Skip to Content
Study shows correlation between smoking and COVID-19 deaths

(KYMA, KECY) - If you're a smoker, getting infected with COVID-19 could result in devastating consequences.

A new study in the British Medical Journal, Thorax, studied more than 400,000 people who battled the virus.

It found people who currently smoke and get covid are 80% more likely to be hospitalized.

They're also at a much higher risk of dying from the virus.

Researchers did say current smokers are not at higher risk of facing a confirmed COVID infection.

Experts who conducted the study say they wanted to push back against early pandemic theories that smokers face a less severe infection after catching the virus.

They say both wreak terrible tolls on human lives.

